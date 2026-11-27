



India’s ambition to establish itself as a global satellite manufacturing hub is being constrained by a heavy dependence on imported components, prolonged procurement timelines and gaps in domestic testing infrastructure.





A recent report by IN-SPACe highlights several structural weaknesses that continue to limit the country’s position within the global satellite manufacturing supply chain.





According to the report, the procurement of critical satellite components frequently takes between 12 and 16 months. These lengthy lead times contribute to project delays, higher development costs and reduced ability for manufacturers to respond quickly to emerging commercial opportunities in a rapidly expanding space market.





While India has earned international recognition as a cost-effective satellite launch provider and has made notable progress in indigenous space technology development, much of the satellite manufacturing ecosystem remains dependent on overseas suppliers. The report notes that a large proportion of critical components, advanced subsystems and specialised materials continue to be imported.





The situation affects both public and private players. ISRO still relies on imported components and materials while developing many systems internally. Meanwhile, private-sector companies often depend on importing pre-qualified and fully tested subsystems from established international vendors, reflecting the limited availability of domestic alternatives.





One of the report’s most significant findings concerns satellite production costs. Electronic, electrical and electromechanical (EEE) components account for roughly half of the total cost of a typical satellite. As a result, strengthening domestic production of these components is seen as vital for improving competitiveness and reducing external dependence.





The report also points to the need for stronger capabilities in space-grade electronics, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced alloys, specialised batteries and other high-value technologies that are essential for modern spacecraft.





Testing and certification infrastructure remains another major challenge. India currently has a limited number of internationally accredited commercial testing facilities, creating additional hurdles for smaller manufacturers and Start-Ups. Many companies face lengthy waiting periods and elevated costs when seeking qualification and certification for space hardware.





The shortage is particularly evident in specialised testing capabilities such as thermal vacuum testing, vibration testing, electromagnetic compatibility testing and radiation testing. These facilities are essential for verifying that satellite components can operate reliably in the demanding conditions of space.





To address these bottlenecks, IN-SPACe has recommended the development of domestic supply chains for critical satellite components, greater use of strategic inventory management and the establishment of long-term procurement agreements with suppliers. The report also advocates commercially operated testing facilities and increased private-sector investment in research and development.





The findings come at a time when India is seeking to expand its role in the global space economy. Recent policy reforms have opened the sector to greater private participation, while national initiatives aim to increase the country’s share of the growing global space market.





Industry experts have repeatedly identified supply-chain resilience, advanced component manufacturing and testing capacity as key areas requiring investment if India is to compete with established space-manufacturing nations.





The report argues that India has the potential to move beyond merely assembling satellites and emerge as a significant global supplier of complete satellite systems, subsystems and components.





However, achieving that goal will require substantial progress in reducing import dependence, expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities and strengthening the supporting industrial ecosystem.





Agencies







