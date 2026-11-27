



India's electronics industry has expanded from a modest manufacturing base into one of the country's fastest-growing industrial sectors in little more than a decade.





In 2014, the country had only two mobile phone manufacturing facilities and depended on imports for around 78% of its electronics requirements. By FY26, electronics production had surpassed $116 billion, while exports reached $48 billion.





The momentum has continued into FY27. During the first seven months alone, electronics exports totalled $38.4 billion, placing the sector firmly on course to exceed $60 billion in exports this financial year. Mobile phones remain the dominant driver, but the industry's focus is increasingly shifting from final assembly towards the development of a deeper domestic supply chain.





Much of India's manufacturing growth has been led by Apple's contract manufacturing ecosystem. The country is now home to five iPhone assembly facilities, operated by TATA Electronics and Foxconn. Over the past five years, Apple produced almost $ 70 billion worth of iPhones in India under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, with approximately $ 51 billion exported to international markets.





TATA Electronics narrowly surpassed Foxconn in export value over the same period, shipping $ 26.3 billion worth of products compared with Foxconn's $ 25.6 billion.





However, Foxconn continues to lead in overall production value, recording approximately $ 38 billion against TATA's $ 35.5 billion. Dixon Technologies has also emerged as a significant player through its assembly of Google Pixel smartphones in India.





Industry analysts attribute much of this growth to Apple's strategy of diversifying manufacturing beyond China and TATA's rapid expansion of production capacity. Current forecasts suggest India could account for around 28% of global iPhone assembly in 2026, highlighting the country's growing role within international electronics supply chains.





Government policy has played a central role in this transformation. The PLI scheme concluded on 31 March 2026 after helping generate mobile phone production worth ₹11.61 lakh crore, significantly above its original target of ₹8.12 lakh crore. The programme also strengthened local sourcing capabilities and integrated Indian manufacturers more closely into global value chains.





To build on that success, the Union Cabinet approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) in July. Backed by an outlay of ₹62,500 crore covering FY27 to FY31, the scheme aims to generate cumulative production worth ₹39 lakh crore and exports of ₹15 lakh crore. It is also expected to create approximately 60,000 direct jobs. Unlike earlier initiatives, MPMS places greater emphasis on research, design capabilities and the development of domestic brands alongside manufacturing scale.





Industry leaders believe the sector is gradually moving beyond simple assembly operations. According to ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo, the PLI initiative significantly increased local sourcing while strengthening India's integration into global production networks. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has likewise stated that the industry is advancing from assembly towards deeper participation across the value chain.





The next critical challenge lies in component manufacturing. While assembling finished products has scaled rapidly, India still imports a significant share of the components, materials and sub-systems used in electronics production. Addressing this gap is the objective of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), introduced in April 2025.





By November 2026, ECMS had approved 118 applications spanning 34 product categories across 16 states. These projects are expected to attract investments of ₹77,051 crore, generate production worth ₹5.73 lakh crore and create approximately 81,000 direct jobs. The scheme has already exceeded its original objectives, which targeted around 60 participating companies and ₹59,000 crore in investment commitments.





Among the notable developments is the approval of India's first copper clad laminate manufacturing facility. Copper clad laminates are a crucial raw material for multilayer printed circuit boards, which form the foundation of modern electronic devices. Expanding production of such materials is considered essential if India is to capture a larger share of value creation within electronics manufacturing.





Export performance continues to illustrate the pace of growth. Of the $ 38.4 billion exported during the first seven months of FY27, around $ 20 billion came from mobile phones, while nearly $ 18 billion originated from other electronic products. October delivered the strongest monthly performance on record.





Sushil Pal, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, noted that non-smartphone electronics exports have already matched the total achieved during the previous financial year. He stated that India is "expecting to cross $ 60 billion for sure" in electronics exports during the current year. Government figures also indicate that electronics production has expanded nearly seven-fold over the past decade, while the industry has generated close to 25 lakh jobs.





Despite the progress, significant challenges remain. Pal highlighted shortages of both semiconductor chips and non-silicon components, including substrates and printed circuit boards. As production volumes continue to rise, these supply constraints are becoming increasingly visible across the manufacturing ecosystem.





China remains the dominant competitor due to its extensive supplier networks, mature manufacturing base, integrated logistics systems and highly experienced workforce. Replicating those advantages will require sustained investment and long-term industrial development.





India is also investing heavily in semiconductor capabilities. The ₹1.27 lakh crore SEMICON 2.0 initiative, together with 12 approved semiconductor projects valued at more than ₹1.64 lakh crore, is intended to establish domestic chip manufacturing capacity. However, semiconductor facilities require large capital commitments, advanced technology and lengthy construction timelines, meaning meaningful output will emerge gradually rather than immediately.





Global trade conditions present another uncertainty. Changes in tariff regimes, market access regulations and geopolitical dynamics within major export destinations, including the United States, could affect future growth trajectories. At the same time, multinational companies continue seeking supply-chain diversification, creating opportunities for India to attract further investment.





The industry's future will depend less on the number of devices assembled and more on how much of the underlying value chain can be localised. Companies such as Tata Electronics, Foxconn, Dixon Technologies and a growing network of domestic component manufacturers are now central to that effort.





Electronics manufacturing in India has already demonstrated that it can scale rapidly. The next stage will be measured by success in developing domestic production of components, materials, printed circuit boards and semiconductors.





If these investments deliver as planned, India could retain substantially more value within its borders and reduce dependence on imports. If component manufacturing fails to keep pace, assembly operations may continue expanding while a significant share of economic value remains overseas.





Agencies







