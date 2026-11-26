



Israel has reaffirmed its support for India in the global fight against terrorism, paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and highlighting the shared determination of both nations to combat extremist violence.





Marking the 18th anniversary of the attacks, Israel's Foreign Ministry honoured the resilience of the Indian people and the bravery of those who risked their lives to save others during one of the deadliest terror incidents in India's history.





In a message shared on X, the ministry stated: "Today, Israel honours the resilience of the Indian people, the courage of those who risked their lives to protect others, and the memory of the innocent people murdered in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Terrorism knows no borders, and neither does our shared commitment to defeating it. Israel stands firmly with India in the joint fight against terror."





Earlier in the day, Israeli representatives in India also commemorated the victims of the attacks, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two countries in confronting terrorism.





Israel's Consul General to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, visited Mumbai's Leopold Cafe, one of the locations targeted during the coordinated assault launched on November 26, 2008.





Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar paid homage to those who lost their lives, remembering the victims of the attacks. In a message on X, he wrote: "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the horrific 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks."





The Israeli Embassy in India expressed solidarity with the families of those killed and injured, recalling the 166 victims of the attacks, including five Israeli citizens who were murdered at Nariman House.





In its statement, the embassy said: "On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, among them five Israelis: Gavriel and Rivka Holtzberg, Leibish Teitelbaum, Bentzion Chroman and Yocheved Orpaz, who were murdered at Nariman House. Today, we stand with the families of the victims, the survivors and the people of India. Their loss will never be forgotten. Israel and India remain united in their commitment to stand against terrorism and remember all those whose lives were taken."





The 26/11 attacks were carried out by 10 terrorists from the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Beginning on the night of November 26, 2008, the assault continued until November 29 and involved a series of coordinated strikes across some of Mumbai's most prominent locations.





Among the sites targeted were Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, Nariman House, two hospitals, the Taj Mahal Palace hotel and the Oberoi-Trident hotel complex.





The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and injured around 300 people, prompting one of India's largest counter-terror operations. Nine of the attackers were killed during the security response, while the sole surviving gunman, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was arrested, convicted and sentenced to death in 2010 before being executed in 2012.





The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in modern Indian history and continue to symbolise both the devastating impact of terrorism and the sacrifices made by security personnel and first responders who worked to protect civilians during the crisis.





ANI







