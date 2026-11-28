



Premier Explosives Limited has secured a significant export order valued at $33.603 million, equivalent to approximately ₹311 crore, from an international entity for the manufacture and supply of defence explosives.





The contract will be executed over a 12-month period, providing the company with a sizeable addition to its existing order pipeline and strengthening its presence in overseas defence markets.





In a regulatory filing, the company stated: “This is to inform you that our Company, Premier Explosives Limited has received an export order for a total consideration of $33,603,000 i.e. approx. ₹311 Crores from an International entity, for manufacture and supply of Defence Explosives, to be delivered within a period of 12 months.”





Premier Explosives has not disclosed the identity of the overseas customer, the destination country, or the specific types and quantities of defence explosives covered under the agreement. The filing also does not provide details regarding delivery milestones or payment terms.





The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group companies have any interest in the awarding entity. It further stated that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.





Headquartered in Secunderabad, Telangana, Premier Explosives is engaged in the manufacture of high-energy materials, solid propellants, explosives and detonators, serving defence, aerospace and industrial applications.





The latest order reinforces the company’s growing export footprint and comes amid increasing international demand for specialised defence products from Indian manufacturers. The contract is expected to support business visibility over the coming year as deliveries are carried out according to schedule.





The order also adds to Premier Explosives’ already substantial order book, which has been heavily dominated by defence-related business. The company has continued to expand its participation in strategic defence supply chains through both domestic and international contracts.





Recent financial performance highlighted strong operational momentum, with revenue recording robust growth, supported by increased execution of defence orders. The newly secured export contract is expected to further strengthen the company's position in the defence manufacturing sector and enhance its long-term growth prospects.





Agencies







