



The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has empowered all State Governments and Union Territory administrations to exercise powers under Sections 7 and 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, against fugitive preacher Zakir Naik's Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).





The decision was notified on 26 November and follows the Centre's recent extension of the ban on the IRF for another five years. The delegation of powers enables states and UTs to take action to cut off financial resources and take control of premises associated with the organisation.





Sections 7 and 8 of the UAPA allow authorities to prohibit the use of funds, assets and properties linked to an organisation that has been declared unlawful under Section 3 of the Act. By extending these powers to state and UT administrations, enforcement measures can be implemented more directly at the local level.





The notification stated: "…In exercise of the powers conferred by section 42 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby directs that all powers exercisable by it under sections 7 and 8 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 shall also be exercised by the State Governments and the Union territory administrations in relation to the above-said unlawful association."





Earlier, on 13 November, the MHA renewed the IRF's designation as an unlawful association for a further five years. The ministry said the organisation had been engaging in activities prejudicial to the security of the country and had the potential to disturb public peace, harm communal harmony and undermine India's secular fabric.





Founded in Mumbai in February 1991 by Zakir Naik, the IRF was established as a religious and educational organisation. Naik later left India and settled in Malaysia, where he obtained permanent residency.





The Centre first declared the IRF an unlawful association on 17 November 2016 under Sections 3(1) and 3(3) of the UAPA, imposing a five-year ban. The prohibition was renewed in November 2021 and has now been extended for a third consecutive term.





Indian authorities and intelligence agencies have long accused Naik and the IRF of delivering inflammatory speeches and promoting religious hostility between communities. Investigations over the years have also examined alleged links between some of Naik's speeches and the radicalisation of individuals.





While announcing the latest extension, the MHA said the organisation and its members, particularly its founder and president, Zakir Abdul Karim Naik, had encouraged and aided followers to promote or attempt to promote disharmony, hatred and ill will between religious groups, actions it described as prejudicial to the country's integrity and security.





The notification stated: "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-sections (1) and (3) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) as an unlawful association and directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under Section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette."





The ministry cited several statements and speeches delivered by Naik as objectionable and subversive. According to the government, these remarks promoted enmity and hatred among religious groups and inspired some youths in India and overseas to engage in terrorist activities.





The MHA further noted that Naik had addressed millions of people globally through international satellite television networks, the internet, print media and social media platforms, enabling his messages to reach a wide audience.





The government warned that, if left unchecked, the IRF could continue its alleged subversive activities, reorganise activists who remain absconding, intensify communal tensions, spread anti-national sentiments, support militancy and undertake actions detrimental to the sovereignty, integrity and security of India.





The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal constituted under Section 5 of the UAPA has previously upheld the government's actions. The tribunal confirmed the declaration of the IRF as an unlawful association through orders issued on 22 May 2017 and 30 March 2022, finding sufficient grounds for the designation.





The latest move strengthens the enforcement framework against the banned organisation by allowing state and UT authorities to act directly against its financial and physical infrastructure, alongside measures already being pursued by the Central Government.





ANI







