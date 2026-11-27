



Thirteen people suspected of being Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Assam Police after three auto-rickshaws were intercepted near Naranarayan Setu in the Jogighopa area of Bongaigaon district during the early hours of Thursday.





The operation was carried out by personnel from Jogighopa Police Station following intelligence inputs regarding the movement of suspected illegal immigrants from neighbouring states into the district.





According to police, the group, comprising individuals aged between 18 and 26, was travelling in three separate auto-rickshaws when they were stopped near the bridge. All 13 were subsequently taken to the police station for questioning and verification.





The detainees have been identified as Ahad Ali (20), Amin Khan (24), Aminul Islam (18), Ashadul Ali (25), Isarul Islam (24), Jem Sheikh (21), Masarul Islam (22), Migen Sheikh (21), Mithon Sheikh (26), Md Rashel Ali (20), Md Motleb (20), Parveej Sheikh (21) and Samim Ali (18).





Preliminary enquiries indicate that the individuals are believed to originate from different parts of Bangladesh, mainly the Rajshahi and Chapai Nawabganj districts.





Police are conducting detailed checks to verify their identities, nationality and travel records. Investigators are also attempting to determine the route through which they may have entered India, their intended destination and the purpose of their journey.





Officials stated that their nationality and immigration status have not yet been formally established. Further legal action will be decided only after the verification process has been completed.





The detention forms part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies in Assam to monitor cross-border movement and identify individuals residing or travelling in the state without valid documentation. Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing and additional details are expected once identity and immigration checks are concluded.





Agencies







