



India's ₹15,000 crore Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) prototype effort has moved into a crucial phase after three private-sector contenders successfully cleared the initial bid submission stage for the landmark fighter aircraft project.





Technical bids for the Development-cum-Production Partner contract closed on 30 October 2026 after the Ministry of Defence granted an extension from the original 27 August deadline. The additional time was provided at the request of industry participants due to the complexity of the undertaking.





The competition has attracted three shortlisted contenders. TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) entered the contest independently, while Larsen & Toubro leads a consortium comprising Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Dynamatic Technologies. The third bid has been submitted by a Bharat Forge-led consortium that includes BEML and Data Patterns.





All three bidders have reportedly been admitted on fee, pre-qualification and technical criteria, allowing them to proceed to the next stage of the selection process.





The contract covers the construction of five flying AMCA prototypes together with one structural test specimen. All aircraft and test articles will be manufactured to designs developed by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), the organisation leading India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter project.





A Ministry of Defence review committee will first verify the submitted bids and associated documents before commencing a detailed technical evaluation. That assessment is expected to continue until the end of 2026, after which commercial discussions and price negotiations are likely to begin.





The competition represents a significant shift in India's aerospace sector. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), traditionally the country's principal military aircraft manufacturer, did not submit a bid, leaving the prototype phase entirely in the hands of private industry.





The winning bidder will play a central role in transforming the AMCA from a design into flying hardware. The selected partner will work alongside ADA to deliver the prototypes required for development, testing and certification activities.





The AMCA is intended to become India's indigenous fifth-generation combat aircraft and is expected to incorporate low-observable characteristics, internal weapon bays, advanced sensor fusion, artificial intelligence-enabled avionics and supercruise capability.





Industry observers view the contest as a landmark opportunity for India's private aerospace sector. Beyond prototype construction, the programme is expected to help develop new manufacturing capabilities, expand domestic aerospace expertise and strengthen the country's long-term combat aircraft ecosystem.





A key element of the forthcoming evaluation will be each bidder's ability to establish the industrial infrastructure required to support prototype production, integration and future flight-testing activities. The final decision will determine which private-sector group takes the lead role in one of India's most ambitious indigenous military aviation projects.





Agencies







