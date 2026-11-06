



US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor joined Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in New Delhi and conveyed festive greetings to those marking the occasion.





Sharing photographs from the event on X, Gor highlighted the embassy's participation in the Festival of Lights and wrote: “Great to celebrate Diwali at our Embassy in New Delhi. Wishing all who are observing the holiday a very Happy Diwali!”





The celebrations formed part of wider efforts to recognise the cultural importance of Diwali, one of the most significant festivals observed by millions of people in India and around the world.





In a related development, the United States Postal Service (USPS) unveiled a new Forever stamp dedicated to Diwali, acknowledging the festival's religious and cultural significance. The US Embassy in India also shared details of the commemorative stamp on social media.





The newly issued stamp features a detailed circular design inspired by Rangoli patterns, displayed in vibrant colours against a purple background. The word “Diwali” appears beneath the artwork alongside the “USA / FOREVER” designation.





This is the second Diwali-themed stamp issued by the USPS. The first commemorative Diwali postage stamp was released in 2016, making the latest edition another notable recognition of Indian cultural traditions within the United States.





Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness and hope over despair. Across India, the festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm through the lighting of Diyas, religious prayers, decorative displays and the sharing of sweets among family and friends.





A cherished aspect of the festivities is the creation of Rangoli at the entrances of homes, courtyards and places of worship. Made using colourful powders, flowers and other natural materials, these artistic designs are traditionally believed to welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the Hindu deity associated with wealth and prosperity.





Rangoli patterns are also regarded as symbols of positivity, creativity, happiness and hospitality, adding colour and warmth to Diwali celebrations while reflecting the festival's spirit of renewal and community.





ANI







