



Walchandnagar Industries has secured a domestic contract worth ₹18.46 crore for the development, manufacture and supply of two Universal Vertical Launcher sets, strengthening its presence in India's strategic defence manufacturing sector.





The order, valued at ₹18,46,23,686, covers two Universal Vertical Launcher systems along with associated spare parts and documentation. The identity of the customer has not been disclosed due to contractual confidentiality requirements.





Under the terms of the contract, the first launcher set, including spares and documentation, is scheduled for delivery within 18 months of the purchase order date. The second set is to be delivered within 24 months.





The project involves both development and manufacturing activities, including "build-to-print" work. In practical terms, this means producing the equipment in accordance with detailed technical specifications, engineering drawings and strict quality standards provided by the customer.





Universal Vertical Launchers are missile-launch systems typically installed on naval vessels. Missiles are stored vertically within dedicated launch cells and, when launched, ascend before manoeuvring towards their target.





This configuration allows engagement in multiple directions without requiring the launcher itself to be aligned with the target beforehand. Many such systems are installed below deck, providing greater protection from harsh marine conditions while improving ship survivability and operational flexibility.





While Walchandnagar has not disclosed specific technical details of the launcher covered by this contract, the order highlights the company's growing participation in India's naval and strategic defence supply chain.





Vertical launch systems are increasingly regarded as critical components of modern warships because they enable rapid multi-missile deployment and support a range of missile types from a common launch architecture.





The new contract adds to a period of improving operational performance for the Pune-based heavy engineering company, which was established in 1908 and serves sectors including defence, nuclear power, aerospace and industrial engineering.





During the July-September 2026 quarter, standalone revenue from operations rose approximately 81% year-on-year to ₹93.53 crore from ₹51.78 crore. Total income for the quarter reached ₹98.15 crore.





Operating performance also improved significantly, with EBITDA increasing to ₹13.42 crore from ₹0.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.





The company returned to profitability in the second quarter of FY27, reporting a standalone net profit of ₹47 lakh, compared with a net loss of ₹11.90 crore a year earlier.





This followed a net profit of ₹1.18 crore during the April-June 2026 quarter, compared with a net loss of ₹10.39 crore in the corresponding period of FY26. However, for FY26 as a whole, the company recorded a standalone net loss of ₹14.68 crore.





As of 30 September 2026, Walchandnagar's borrowings stood at approximately ₹246 crore, while shareholders' equity was around ₹362 crore, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of roughly 0.68. Promoters held 31.56% of the company's equity at the end of the period.





The launcher order also complements a growing pipeline of strategic projects across defence, space and nuclear segments.





During the second quarter of FY27, the company secured fresh orders worth ₹99.46 crore, including aerospace contracts valued at ₹38.13 crore.





One of the most significant recent wins came in August 2026, when Walchandnagar received an order worth ₹30.53 crore plus GST from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for the manufacture, testing and supply of HS200 motorcase segments for India's Gaganyaan human spaceflight program. The contract is scheduled for execution over four years.





Earlier, in March 2025, the company secured a ₹30.75 crore order from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre for the manufacture and supply of S139 segment hardware.





The company's order book stood at ₹871.77 crore as of 31 March 2026, providing substantial revenue visibility. Export orders accounted for ₹395.42 crore of this total, underlining the growing international component of its business.





Management has also highlighted emerging opportunities in the nuclear sector. A tender for End Shield components has been released, potentially creating a new avenue for order inflows.





The industry's long-term outlook could also benefit from the SHANTI Act, 2025. Following presidential assent in December 2025, draft rules and regulations were released by the Department of Atomic Energy in August 2026 for public consultation. As the regulatory framework takes shape, the legislation is expected to broaden opportunities for private-sector participation in India's nuclear industry.





Although the ₹18.46 crore launcher contract represents only a small portion of Walchandnagar's overall order book, it further diversifies the company's defence portfolio and reinforces its position in strategically important sectors.





Industry observers will now be watching execution milestones closely, particularly the delivery of the two launcher sets over the next 18 to 24 months, alongside progress on the company's expanding defence, space and nuclear projects and its ongoing effort to sustain profitability.





Agencies







