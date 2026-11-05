



US Vice President JD Vance has openly attributed the Republican Party’s sweeping defeat in the 2026 midterm elections to the war with Iran, arguing that voter anger over the conflict outweighed concerns about turnout and became the decisive factor behind the party’s losses.





Reflecting on the election results, Vance said internal Republican analysis had initially provided reasons for optimism. Campaign data suggested that conservative voters were turning out in strong numbers across much of the country, despite polling that pointed to a significant Democratic advantage.





In several states, turnout was described as solid, while in others it exceeded expectations, reinforcing a belief within Republican circles that the party remained highly motivated.





However, Vance said party analysts repeatedly warned that turnout was not the central issue. According to him, the data indicated that a substantial number of voters who supported the Trump-Vance ticket in the 2024 presidential election intended to back Democratic candidates in 2026.





Recalling a conversation with a senior data strategist, Vance wrote: “No. We might do better than the polls suggest. But the data is telling us that a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters are pissed and planning to vote for the other guys. Our voters are turning out, but they may not vote for us.”





He stressed that “The main problem is not turnout,” adding, “The main problem is that many people who voted for Trump/Vance in 2024 voted for Democrats in 2026.”





Rejecting arguments that the defeat stemmed primarily from economic messaging failures, Vance argued that foreign policy concerns proved far more damaging politically. He said the conflict with Iran fundamentally altered voter attitudes and became the dominant issue influencing former Republican supporters.





“The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” Vance stated.





The Vice President revealed that polling conducted among former Republican voters identified four key demands that could potentially win them back: ending the war, focusing on the cost of living and inflation, putting America First, and changing the United States’ relationship with Israel.





According to Vance, these concerns accounted for the overwhelming majority of responses from voters who had abandoned the Republican Party. He noted that one respected pollster had projected Republicans would lose the generic congressional ballot by as many as 13 points, a forecast that ultimately reflected the depth of voter dissatisfaction.





Vance also pointed to Florida as evidence that turnout alone could not explain the election outcome. He noted that the state’s electorate remained significantly more Republican than Democratic, only slightly weaker than in 2024, yet the party still struggled because some traditional Republican voters crossed party lines in protest against the administration’s foreign policy decisions.





Defending critics within conservative circles who had advocated a negotiated settlement to the conflict, Vance argued that their assessment of public opinion proved accurate. He specifically cited commentator Rachel Campos-Duffy, saying attacks directed at her calls for a diplomatic resolution were misplaced because her political judgement aligned closely with voter sentiment.





Looking ahead, Vance warned against what he described as attempts by establishment figures to reinterpret the reasons behind the defeat. In particular, he rejected suggestions that immigration amnesty could help the party recover politically, claiming that such proposals misdiagnose the causes of voter discontent.





“If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost,” he wrote.





Addressing disappointed supporters directly, Vance acknowledged that many critics had predicted the political consequences of the Iran conflict in advance. “To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he said, urging conservatives to channel their frustration into electing future Republican candidates who share an America First agenda.





His remarks followed comments from President Donald Trump, who also conceded that the war played a role in the party’s disappointing electoral performance. In a telephone interview, Trump acknowledged that “Iran was a piece of it” when discussing the Republicans’ poor showing, while maintaining that he continued to support his decision to launch the military campaign earlier in the year.





The Republican setback comes amid a wider Democratic resurgence in the 2026 midterm elections. Major United States television networks projected that Democrats would regain control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, dramatically reshaping the political balance in Washington.





Control of the House would enable Democrats to intensify oversight of the Trump administration through investigations and committee hearings, while a Senate majority would strengthen the party’s influence over legislation and presidential nominations, potentially complicating the administration’s agenda during the remainder of Trump’s term.





ANI







