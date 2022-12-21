



MoD, intends to purchase 155mm/52 Calibre Towed Gun System. With a view to identify probable Indian vendors who can undertake the said project OEMs/Vendors are requested to forward information on the product which they offer.





Procurement of 155mm/52 Calibre guns to be employed in plains, mountains up to 5000 metres (16,500 feet), desert and semi desert terrain for execution of artillery tasks.





155mm/52 Calibre Towed Gun System should be able to fire all in-service ammunition at the time of trails including precision ammunition.





The vehicle of 155mm/52 Calibre Towed Gun System with in-service GTVs should have the capability to operate in existing road and track network system in the mountainous regions, high altitude areas and desert terrain in both northern and western borders. Therefore, the weight of the system should be preferably less than 15 tons.





The 155mm/52 Calibre Towed Gun System should have GPS and inertial navigation system based sight system with capability to orient and fixing the location of the gun system. The fire control system should also have the capability to provide and and night direct and indirect firing. FCS should be compatible to Project Shakti.





The gun should have the built in test facility (BITE) to support fault finding and repair of equipment.







