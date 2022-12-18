



Ajmer: Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty, the Chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council and successor of the spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, has proclaimed that Muslims are far more secure in India than Pakistan after the latter's Foreign Minister and his deputy made a venomous attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India at large on the world stage.





"I strongly condemn the venomous language used by the Pakistani Foreign Minister and Deputy Foreign Minister against our Hon'ble Prime Minister and motherland," said Chishty.





Criticising the Pakistani Foreign Minister he said, "Bilawal Bhutto has not only downgraded the position of the Pakistani Foreign Minister but also of entire Pakistan."





"Pakistan should bear in mind that Indian Muslims are far more secure and in much better condition than Pakistani Muslims," he said.





He also added that Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden didn't die but was killed in Pakistan by American security forces right under the nose of the Pakistani government.





Chishty also advised Bilawal Bhutto not to compare Pakistan with India. "Don't ever compare the great country of India with your unstable country because the Constitution of India guarantees freedom of religion to all," he said and added that he and every Muslim of India feel proud to be an Indian.





Earlier this week replying to a question from a Pakistani journalist, who accused India of spreading terror, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar replied, "You are asking the wrong minister when you say how long will we do this. It is the ministers of Pakistan who will tell how long Pakistan intends to practice terrorism."





Lashing out at Jaishankar, Bilawal had unleashed a series of personal attacks on PM Modi and also hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).





In response to media queries on Bilawal's 'uncivilised' remarks, Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi, "These comments are a new low, even for Pakistan. Pakistani Foreign Minister's frustration would be better directed towards the masterminds of terrorist enterprises in his own country, who have made terrorism a part of their state policy. Pakistan needs to change its own mindset or remain a pariah."





"We wish that Pak FM would have listened more sincerely yesterday at the UNSC to the testimony of Anjali Kulthe, a Mumbai nurse who saved the lives of 20 pregnant women from the bullets of the Pak terrorist Ajmal Kasab. Clearly, their FM was more interested in whitewashing Pakistan's role,"





He also stated that Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim.







