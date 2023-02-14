



Bangalore: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Security Advisor to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Ahmed Siddique on the sidelines of the Aero India show in Bengaluru.





"Had fruitful discussions with the Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM, Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique on the sidelines of Aero India show in Bengaluru," Singh tweeted on Monday.





Defence minister Rajnath Singh also met Defence Minister of Zimbabwe Oppah Charm Zvinpange Muchinguri, Tanzania's Defence Minister Basungwa Innocent Lugha and Congo's Minister of National Defence Charles Richard Mondjo.





Singh had bilateral meetings with Bangladesh Major General Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Nepal Defence minister Hari Prasad Uprety and Sri Lanka State State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon.





After his meeting with Nepal's Defence Minister, Uprety, Singh tweeted: "Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Nepal, Shri Hari Prasad Uprety on the sidelines of #AeroIndiaShow in Bengaluru. We look forward to continued cooperation to further deepen our close partnership and shared interests."





Earlier today, the prime minister inaugurated the 14th edition of Asia's biggest aero show - Aero India 2023 - at Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.





A commemorative stamp was also released by the Prime Minister on the occasion.





The five-day event, on the theme 'The runway to a billion opportunities', will showcase India's growth in aerospace and defence capabilities.





It will display indigenous equipment/technologies and forge partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision for a secure and prosperous future.





In his address, the Defence Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for guiding India on the political and economic map of the world and made special mention of his unwavering commitment towards the industrial and economic growth of the country. He described Aero India as an expression of that resolve.





Rajnath Singh asserted that India has become a promising manufacturing destination due to its business-friendly environment and cost-competitiveness.





"India has become the fifth largest economy in the world due to the vision and determination of our Prime Minister. It is well on course to become the third-largest economy in the next 4-5 years. India's G-20 presidency this year is also a reflection of India's growing stature on the international platforms," he said.







