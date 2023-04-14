

New Delhi: India will deploy four Rafale jets, two C-17 aircraft and two IL-78 mid-air refuelers for a nearly three-week multinational air exercise at France's Mont-de-Marsan military base.

The Indian Air Force said in a formal announcement that a force would be leaving for France tomorrow to take part in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan. Four Rafale planes, two C-17, two ll-78 aircraft, and 165 airmen will make up the IAF contingent for the exercise, which is scheduled to take place from April 17 to May 5.





Along with the Indian Air Force and the French Air and Space Force (FASF), air units from Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Spain, and the United States will also take part in the exercise. "Participation in this exercise will further enrich the employment philosophy of the India Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces," the statement said.





Early in February, the IAF also carried out a significant exercise that covered the Northeast to evaluate its combat readiness as tensions between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh have increased. Eastern Air Command, which has its headquarters in Shillong, was in charge of the exercise.





Tensions between the two nations have increased as a result of the skirmish between Indian and Chinese forces at Yangtse on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh's Line of Actual Control (LAC).





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese troops sought to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area, but that the Indian Army forced them to retreat with its robust and uncompromising response.







