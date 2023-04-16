



In a first, the Indian Army’s apex event Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) will be conducted in hybrid format this year. The Conference is scheduled to be organised from April 17 to 21.





The decision to conduct the Army event in hybrid mode comes in an attempt to utilise the available technology and establish secure communication to hold various deliberations.





In the hybrid Conference, Army Commanders and other senior officials will hold a virtual meeting on the first day of the event. After meeting virtually, the officials will travel to Delhi to deliberate on concerns that require further detailed discussion.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on April 19. The Minister is also scheduled to review an equipment display focussing on niche technology including Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics, Virtual Reality and Operational Logistics. In addition to the Defence Minister, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of the Naval Staff and the Chief of the Air Staff will also address the officers present during the Conference.





Expectations From The Conference





Reportedly, the first day of the Army Commanders’ Conference will witness deliberations on agenda points raised by various Command Headquarters of the Indian Army. The Conference will also include an update from Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command, the first and only tri-services command of the country. Various sessions by the Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters are also scheduled to take place during the Conference.





The forum will also assess the status of the projects outlined for the “Year of Transformation-2023,” as well as the Agnipath Scheme. The military leaders and officials will also take the platform to review various initiatives for digitisation and automation, the work of the Combat Engineers, and budget management in the Army.





Top military leaders of the country will also brainstorm the current and emerging security scenario and review the operational readiness of the Indian Army. Additionally, former Ambassador to China, Vijay Gokhale is also expected to deliver a talk on the future contours of Indo-China relations.





Previously, the Conference was held in November 2022. During the previous edition also, the Conference witnessed talks on ‘India-China relations’ and ‘Technological Challenges for National Security’. The biannual Army Commanders’ Conference serves as an institutional platform to hold conceptual-level deliberations. The conclusions derived during the course of this apex Conference moulds key policy decisions for the Indian Army.







