Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald conducting live firing of Harpoon missile





According to information published on April 25, 2023, a proposal is under consideration by the government and is expected to be cleared soon for the acquisition of US Harpoon and Kalibr Missiles.





The Harpoon missile and the Kalibr missile have similarities in their capabilities and differences in their specifications. Here is a comparison of the two missiles:





Mass: The Harpoon missile has a mass of 1,523 lb (691 kg), including the booster, while the Kalibr missile's mass varies based on the variant, ranging from 1,300 kg to 2,300 kg.





Length: The Harpoon missile is 12.6 ft (3.8 m) long when air-launched and 15 ft (4.6 m) long when surface- and submarine-launched. The length of the Kalibr missile varies based on the variant, ranging from 6.2 m to 8.9 m.





Diameter: The diameter of the Harpoon missile is 13.5 in (34 cm), while the diameter of the Kalibr missile is 0.533 m.





Warhead: The Harpoon missile's warhead weighs 488 pounds (221 kg), while the Kalibr missile's warhead varies based on the variant, ranging from 400-500 kg HE or thermonuclear.





Engine: The Harpoon missile is equipped with a Teledyne CAE J402 turbojet/solid propellant booster for surface and submarine launch, providing over 600 lbf (2,700 N) of thrust. The Kalibr missile uses a multi-stage solid-fuel rocket engine, turbojet engine for some variants, and a solid fuel rocket engine for others.





Operational Range: The Harpoon missile has an operational range of 75 nmi (139 km) when ship-launched (Block I & Block IC) and 120 nmi (220 km) when air-launched (Block IC). The Kalibr missile's operational range varies based on the variant, ranging from 50 km to 4,500 km.





Flight Altitude: The Harpoon missile flies at sea-skimming altitude, while the Kalibr missile flies at 50-150 m above ground level or 20 m over water.





Maximum Speed: The Harpoon missile has a maximum speed of 537 mph (864 km/h; 240 m/s; Mach 0.71) for Block I & air-launched Block IC and over 537 mph (864 km/h; 240 m/s; Mach 0.71) for Block IC & Block II. The Kalibr missile has a maximum speed of 0.8-3.0 Mach.





Guidance System: The Harpoon missile is guided by a sea-skimming cruise monitored by radar altimeter and active radar terminal homing. The Kalibr missile is guided by inertial guidance plus terminal active radar homing, by satellites (claimed), and DSMAC.





Launch Platform: The Harpoon missile can be launched from RGM-84A surface ships/TELs or AGM-84A aircraft. The Kalibr missile can be launched from naval ships, submarines, containers, airplanes, and TELs.







