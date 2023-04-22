



Retrofitted Electric Gypsies were showcased at the ongoing Army Commanders Conference in New Delhi on Friday. These retrofitted older Military Gypsies were made into electric vehicles when the Indian Army Cell, IIT-Delhi and a start-up named Tadpole Projects, came together for this project.





"According to the website, Tadpole Projects, the start-up does the work, involving the removal of engine and conversion of vehicle into an electric one. It said it adds seven years to the life of the vehicle, two-years warranty on the motor and five-year or three-year warranty on the battery which is extendable up to 5-7 years."





For the first time, the ACC is being conducted in a hybrid format exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day and then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations. Founded in 2020 by Jawaad Khan, the start-up incubated under the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi does EV retrofitting.







