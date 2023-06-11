



The Navy said this is an important milestone in the Indian Navy’s efforts to enhance maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean and beyond. Indian Navy aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant conduct maritime exercises with 35 fighter jets.





The Navy undertook a major mission in the Arabian Sea





Amid growing challenges from China in the Indian Ocean, the Indian Navy undertook a major mission in the Arabian Sea. Under this mission, two aircraft carriers, several warships, submarines and more than 35 frontline aircraft participated. Navy officials said on Saturday (June 10) that the aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant were the focus of the study.





“This exercise is a milestone in the Indian Navy’s efforts to enhance maritime security and power-projection in the Indian Ocean and beyond,” Indian Navy spokesman Commander Vivek Madhwal said. Officials said the study was conducted recently.





The Sky Echoed With The Roar of The Planes



Navy officials said, “The aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya and the newly commissioned INS Vikrant were the focus of the study. Several aircraft flew from these two ships, including MiG-29K and MH 60R, Kamov and advanced light helicopters. The Indian Navy has also shared a video of this brilliant exercise on Twitter, in which the roar of fighter jets can be heard.





Sukhois Also Performed For Eight Hours





At the same time, a fleet of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets of the Indian Air Force conducted an eight-hour show of force in the Indian Ocean region. Four Rafale aircraft had carried out a similar mission a few days ago. Su-30MKI fighter planes flew over the southwest sector of the Indian Ocean on Thursday and demonstrated their operational capability to carry out long-range missions, people associated with the mission said.





Let it be known that when China is increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean region, the IAF has undertaken two missions. However, the IAF did not provide any information about the mission carried out on Thursday and late last month.







