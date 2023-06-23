



Aereo, formerly AARAV Unmanned Systems has received type certification for its Aereo ZFR model drone from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).





Type certification is mandatory before the sale or operation of drones under the Drone Rules 2021. The certificate is issued after a thorough testing process to ensure highest level of safety and quality.





Aereo ZFR drone is a fixed wing-VTOL, small category drone, having an all-up weight of just 13.30 kg. It has a maximum operating altitude of 400 feet, according to DGCA certification.







