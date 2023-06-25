



Cairo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Egypt's Cairo on a two-day trip, said that he is honoured to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque.





Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Honored to visit the historic Al-Hakim Mosque in Cairo. It's a profound testament to Egypt's rich heritage and culture."





The Al-Hakim Mosque is an 11th Century significant historical and cultural site in Egypt's Cairo. The mosque stands as a testament to the rich cultural heritage shared by India and Egypt.





What adds even greater significance to the PM's visit is the remarkable restoration of the Al-Hakim mosque, made possible through the unwavering dedication and support of the Dawoodi Bohra community.





The Al-Hakim mosque, with its centuries-old legacy, serves as a beacon of religious and historical importance showcasing the intermingling of Indian and Egyptian cultures.





After visiting the Al-Hakim Mosque, PM Modi, who arrived in Cairo on Saturday, went to Heliopolis War Cemetery and paid tribute to the Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the First World War.





Later today, the Prime Minister met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and both the leaders signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Egypt's Cairo.





During his Egypt visit, PM Modi was conferred with Egypt's highest state honour 'Order of the Nile'. This is the 13th such highest state honour that various countries across the world have conferred upon PM Modi and is a moment of pride for India. In the past nine years of his tenure, PM Modi has received many international awards including Companion of the Order of Logohu, Companion of the Order of Fiji and Ebakl Award by the Republic of Palau among others.





PM Modi is on a State visit to Egypt from June 24-25.





PM Modi's Egypt visit comes as a reciprocal gesture following President El-Sisi's presence as the Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations earlier this year. The visit of President El-Sisi to India proved to be highly successful, culminating in both nations mutually agreeing to elevate their relations to the status of a strategic partnership.





PM Modi on Saturday held a roundtable meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly in Cairo.





After landing in Egypt, the prime minister arrived at a hotel in Cairo amid a rousing welcome and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Modi Modi'.





The Indian diaspora displayed their enthusiasm by waving the Tricolour and chanting "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram" slogans. Many children were also present in the diaspora. Many people also sang Indian songs and presented cultural programmes to welcome PM Modi.







