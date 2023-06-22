



The Raman-I engine will be employed for roll attitude control, which ensures the rocket's ability to manage its rotation and orientation. The engine underwent a test fire. It was tested at Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre. The Raman-I engine will be employed for roll attitude control





Hyderabad: Skyroot Aerospace successfully conducted the flight qualification test of the Raman-I engine, which will be used for roll attitude control in the company's under-development Vikram-I rocket.





The engine underwent a test fire at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), making Skyroot the first private company to utilise this facility.





"We are thrilled to announce the successful flight qualification testing of our Raman-I engine, used for roll attitude control of the Vikram-I rocket. This test holds significance as it is the first-ever test conducted at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) of ISRO by a private company," the company stated in a tweet.





The Raman-I engine will be employed for roll attitude control, which ensures the rocket's ability to manage its rotation and orientation.





Skyroot made history by becoming the first private company to launch a rocket from India.





Maintaining a stable roll attitude is vital to guarantee the rocket's stability during ascent. Uncontrolled rotation can result in instability, making it challenging to precisely control the rocket's trajectory.





The system assists in adjusting the rocket's aerodynamic properties during flight. By altering the rocket's orientation along the roll axis, it can optimize its aerodynamic profile, decreasing drag and enhancing overall efficiency.





Skyroot made history by becoming the first private company to launch a rocket from India with Vikram-S. The indigenous Vikram-S was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, marking India's entry into commercial space exploration.





The Telangana-based startup deployed three student-made payloads. (Photo: Skyroot)





The Telangana-based startup deployed three student-made payloads, including one developed by SpaceKidz India, involving students from various countries.





The test fires the stage for the launch of Vikram-1, which is anticipated to occur by the end of this year.





Skyroot has been developing three variants of the Vikram rocket. While Vikram-I can carry 480 kilograms of payload to Low Earth Orbit, Vikram-II is designed to lift off with 595 kilograms of cargo. Meanwhile, Vikram-III can launch with 815 kg to 500 km Low Inclination Orbit.







