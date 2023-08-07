

The University Of Hyderabad and the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) are set to work together on DRDO Industry Academic -- Centre of Excellence, University of Hyderabad (DIA-CoE UoH) Hyderabad.





The agreement, which has a duration of 25 years and will be reviewed after every three years, will help in facilitating multidisciplinary directed basic and applied research in the research verticals-Design and development of high energy materials.





The centre, as per a UoH statement, will work on the following Research Verticals:





1. High Energy Materials. 2. Energetic Polymers and Nanomaterials. 3.Laser-based technologies for detection and discrimination and initiation of HEMs and Chemicals.





Dr. V Kameswara Rao, Director, DIA-CoE, UoH, stated during the signing of the agreement that many items were produced at the centre and presented at DRDO Laboratories during the third phase, between December 2016 and February 2023, some of which are being used by DRDO in its projects.





The centre, according to him, has an excellent infrastructure for doing research and development on high-energy materials (HEMs). These facilities were used by the University of Hawaii, as well as by TIFR and the DRDO Laboratories.





The institution stated that it was optimistic its research and development capabilities would help contribute to the creation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.







