



Running in parallel to China-Pakistan's 'Shaheen X,' the Indian Air Force will begin 'Trishul' on September 4 along the border with China and Pakistan





The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to begin an extensive 11-day mega military exercise named 'Trishul,' commencing on September 4. This mega exercise will take place along the borders with China and Pakistan, involving a comprehensive array of critical air assets. The exercise seeks to evaluate the IAF's combat capabilities and assess various operational dimensions, according to sources in the defence and military establishment.





IAF's Top Team For The Mega Wargame



The exercise will feature a line-up of key frontline combat jets, attack helicopters, mid-air refuelling aircraft, and other pivotal air assets, including fighter aircraft from air superiority roles to lighter interceptors. Notable fighter jets participating in the drills include the Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, Jaguars, Mirage-2000s, MiG-29s, and MiG-21 Bisons. Alongside these fighter jets, attack helicopters, mid-air refuelers, AWACS (Airborne Warning and Control System) aircraft, and the transport fleet will also engage during the mega war game.





This marks one of the largest air exercises conducted by the IAF in recent times. "All key platforms of the Western Air Command, as well as assets from other commands, will be deployed for the drills," revealed one of the sources.





After the conclusion of Exercise Trishul, a comprehensive analysis of the results is, as per defence officials, to be conducted at the Air Headquarters.





Trishul Parallel To Sino-Pak Shaheen





The exercise is scheduled to coincide with China and Pakistan conducting their own joint air training exercise called "Shaheen X." The China-Pakistan joint air force training exercise commenced in late August and is set to continue until mid-September. This exercise will be the first time that Pakistan’s J-10CP fighters will be present during such kind of bilateral engagement.





IAF And PAF Together In Egypt





Interestingly, the IAF is also participating in the Bright Star exercise, a significant multilateral event involving more than 34 countries, including Pakistan, taking place in Egypt. During the exercise, the Indian Air Force's MiG-29 UPGs, currently the most advanced variant of the fighter, will showcase its capabilities in front of Pakistan's contingent with their Chinese JF-17 aircraft, which is also, as per reports, expected to be present. The Air Force contingent arrived in Cairo on August 28, as announced by the IAF's official Twitter account, which stated, "Touchdown at the Egyptian Air Force base in Cairo. Our home for the next three weeks."







