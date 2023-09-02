



In appreciation of India's humanitarian support for war-torn Ukraine, Dr. Oleksandr Polishchuk, the Ambassador-Designate of Ukraine to India, has extended an invitation to the world's largest democracy to participate in the post-war reconstruction efforts in the fields of business and trade.





Addressing an event in New Delhi on the occasion of Ukraine’s Independence Day, he said that his country and its civilians are still recovering from the damage inflicted to infrastructure due to the war. He added that Ukraine is continuing to provide education to its students amidst a high level of threats of a missile attack from Russia.





The event also witnessed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) being signed between the WTC Business & Industry Association and the Indo-Ukraine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IUCCI).





Ukraine's Member of Parliament of Ukraine and the First Deputy Head of the Transport & Infrastructure Committee, Yulia Klymenko echoed the concerns of damage to infrastructure due to the Russia-Ukraine war, pointing out that her country is trying to preserve its critical infrastructure even as over 7,000 kilometres of roads have been damaged.





With the war entering its 555th day, she said that many school-going kids have been compelled to study in other languages due to constant disruptions.





Virtually addressing the gathering from Kyiv, she said that 70 percent of Ukrainians in the areas unimpacted by the war are still paying taxes and supporting its military to keep the business afloat.





While thanking India for its continued support, she urged Indian businesses to take the first movers advantage and invest in Ukraine.







