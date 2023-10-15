



Eon Space Labs is a space-defence technology start-up working on building earth observation Optical Payloads for satellites, UAVs and Drones.





Eon Space Labs is progressing to space-based IR payload, which was first showcased via high-altitude drones. The company's technology enables users to capture high resolution images using smaller SWaP factor.





This isn't just advanced technology but a move towards self-reliance and meeting market needs. EON is progressing to space-based IR payload, first showcased via high-altitude drones. This payload addresses a crucial market demand and emphasizes the importance of creating in INDIA for the global market. The design can detect humans from 1.5Km using drones. Check out the initial results captured at a 78-degree angle from nadir.











