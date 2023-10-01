Narcotics Worth Rs 100 cr Seized In Jammu & Kashmir
The police intercepted a vehicle at the railway chowk in Banihal and arrested two persons dealing in large-scale narcotics, a police spokesperson said
In continuation in its war against narco-terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police seized heroin worth Rs 100 crore and arrested two persons in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Sunday.
The police intercepted a vehicle at the railway chowk in Banihal and arrested two persons dealing in large-scale narcotics, a police spokesperson said. The vehicle, travelling from Kashmir to Jammu, was found to be concealing a substantial quantity of high-valued narcotics.
“During a thorough search, the police made a startling discovery and recovered approximately 30 kilograms of a heroin-like substance from hidden compartments within the vehicle,” he said and added the value of the seized narcotics in international market is estimated to be around Rs 100 crore.
The police is investigating the leads provided by the arrested duo which could identify potential links to larger drug trafficking networks, sources said. The arrested persons are in police custody, and further investigations are underway to ascertain the source and destination of the recovered narcotics.
No comments:
Post a Comment