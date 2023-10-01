



In continuation in its war against narco-terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir police seized heroin worth Rs 100 crore and arrested two persons in Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district, police said on Sunday.





The police intercepted a vehicle at the railway chowk in Banihal and arrested two persons dealing in large-scale narcotics, a police spokesperson said. The vehicle, travelling from Kashmir to Jammu, was found to be concealing a substantial quantity of high-valued narcotics.