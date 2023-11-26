



The Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the "master of Chunavi (electoral) photo-ops" after the the latter took to the skies in a TEJAS aircraft, an indigenous Light Combat Aircraft, during his visit to Bangalore and shared photos of his experience on X.





Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, accused the Prime Minister of not attributing credit to the previous Congress-led government at the Centre for pushing the development of the indigenous light combat fighter. In a jibe, he referred to Modi as the "master of chunavi photo-ops".





Ramesh wrote, "It doesn't cost the master of ‘chunavi photo-ops’ much to acknowledge the efforts and endeavours prior to 2014 that were essential to his claiming credit now."





"TEJAS is yet another tribute to our indigenous scientific and technological capacity and capability that has been built up resolutely over the decades." Ramesh wrote.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday undertook a sortie on the TEJAS aircraft in Bangalore, as he visited Defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to review the ongoing work at its manufacturing facilities.





Post-flight, Modi expressed his immense pride and confidence in the nation's indigenous capabilities. On social media, he shared his experience, stating that the sortie was "incredibly enriching" and reinforced his optimism about India's national potential.





"Successfully completed a sortie on the TEJAS. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country's indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential," the Prime Minister said in post on X.







