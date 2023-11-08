



New Delhi: India on Tuesday carried out a successful test of the Pralay tactical ballistic missile off the coast of Odisha, where the missile covered its full range of around 500 kms.





The missile test was highly successful and it travelled its full range and was successful in all parameters, defence officials said.





Pralay is a ballistic missile and has been cleared to be inducted into the defence forces in large numbers for being used in conventional roles.





The Defence and Research Development Organisation developed missile will be ready for induction soon.





India has carried out successful tests of the missile in the past as well after which its induction in forces was supported by late Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat as chief of Army staff.







