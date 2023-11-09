



What are the capabilities of the soon-to-be procured MQ-9B High Altitude Long Endurance Unmanned Aerial vehicles? What is the process to be followed for timely delivery? How much indigenous content is India aiming for?



New Delhi: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar on November 08 confirmed that India will soon buy the efficient 31 MQ-9B Predator Drones for the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force in order to advance India’s surveillance capability. "The Predator MQ-9B drone is used for surveillance...This is a very useful asset...The govt has given its approval to buy it now. There is a plan to buy 31 Predator Drones," said the Naval Chief.





The MQ-9Bs, which will be assembled in India, will enhance the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across domains. As part of this plan, General Atomics will also establish a Comprehensive Global Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in India in support of India’s long-term goals to boost indigenous defence capabilities.



