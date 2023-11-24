



Several Russian media outlets including TASS believe this could be a new stealth fighter. The specifications detailed bear a striking resemblance to the Su-30MK family of aircraft. According to an official statement by UAC, this state-of-the-art fighter is expertly calibrated to track and eliminate air, surface, and ground targets effectively.





Interestingly, some Eastern European analysts speculate that the new stealth fighter jet might actually be the two-seater version of the Su-57. There’s another theory speculating that the patent can be pointing to a new fighter for the Indian Air Force, drawing its basis from the two-seat Su-57.





It is interesting to note what the Patent stated (in Russian), “The technical result of the claimed invention is to reduce the level of visibility of the aircraft in the radar range [radar signature or radar cross-section], increase the manoeuvrability of the aircraft up to super-manoeuvrability, increase the level of aerodynamic characteristics of the aircraft at supersonic and subsonic flight speeds, expand the functionality of the aircraft in terms of info-communication interaction,”





Now, you might be wondering, why India is coming into the equation when there’s no mention of the country in any of the patent documents? The two-seater modification of the Su-57 has always been linked to the Russian-Indian program for the development of the prospective FGFA fighter jet.





However, one must note that India reportedly suspended its role in this joint venture with Russia in 2018, regarding the development of a new fighter jet, a consequence of the Russian PAK FA (Su-57) project.





Later in October 2019, the Chief of Staff of the Indian Air Force announced a shift in focus towards indigenous development instead of importing stealth fighters like the Su-57. According to Indian perspectives, Russia’s combat avionics, radars, and sensors didn’t quite fulfil the requirements of a high-end fifth-generation combat aircraft.





The original agreement between the governments for the joint development of the fifth-generation fighter was signed on October 17, 2007. Yet, it’s important to mention that the Russian Air Force command has never shown an inclination towards a two-seater version of the Su-57 fighter.





Fast-forward to September 2023, and Russia starts relocating their warplanes to North Korea. It’s worth noting that delegations from North Korea recently scrutinized the Su-35 and Su-57 fighters in all their glory.





The press release outlines an advancement in the aerospace industry, honed in on a multi-purpose, twin-seated tactical stealth aircraft. Not only is this aircraft capable of swiftly identifying and eradicating targets in the air or on the surface at various speeds and altitudes, but it also functions as an aerial command hub, facilitating the coordination of assorted aircraft groups within a network-centric environment.





You need to understand that this craftsman’s masterpiece, as outlined in its patent description, is engineered to hold both guided and unguided armaments. Impressively, it extends its functionalities to serve as an aerial control spot, harmonizing operations amongst other aircraft, ground military units, and even handling unmanned aircraft. Get the picture? This versatile machine fills numerous roles all in one.





What’s notably impressive about this invention is its extended flight range and duration. Its creators achieved this by expanding the fuel tanks by an additional 10% of the initial design. This clever blueprint seamlessly folds these bigger tanks into the aircraft’s altered geometric body lines while accommodating a second pilot. Also, it utilizes the aircraft’s cargo compartments. All these without sacrificing operational efficiency—it’s performance-focused.





However, this high-tech jet’s ‘novelty’ has stirred some controversial reactions. Particularly, several Russian experts contest the notion that this is a completely new stealth fighter, similar to a Su-30MK derivative. They argue that it bears more resemblance to a twin-seater variant of the Su-75 Checkmate.







