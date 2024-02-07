



New research utilizing data from India's Chandrayaan-2 lunar orbiter has unveiled a comprehensive catalogue of mysterious solar flares, shedding light on previously overlooked phenomena originating from the Sun's atmosphere.





Slow-Building And Ultra-Hot Explosions





The study delved into the peculiar nature of slow-building and ultra-hot explosions originating from the Sun's atmosphere, a phenomenon that has intrigued scientists since its discovery in the 1980s.





Significant Increase In Flare Detection





Researchers detected a substantial increase in slow-rising flares, identifying over 1,400 instances over a three-year period. This marks a significant expansion from the mere 100 flares catalogued in the past four decades of solar study.





Differentiating Flares Based On Energy Build-Up





Unlike traditional classification methods based on emitted energy, the study differentiated solar flares based on the speed at which their energy accumulates. This approach revealed a quarter of all flares as slow-rising, warranting further investigation.





Overlooked Flare Population Highlighted





The solar science community previously overlooked slow-rising flares due to focus on fast-rising counterparts. This new research emphasized the need to study these "hot thermal" flares as a distinct population.





Mystery Surrounding Slow-Rising Flares





Slow-rising flares present a mystery as they defy expectations of rapid energy release. Their incredibly high temperatures, surpassing even impulsive flares, raise questions about their generation mechanisms and propagation through the solar corona.





Potential Insights Into Coronal Heating Mystery





Solving the mystery of slow-rising solar flares may provide clues to another long-standing puzzle: the disproportionate heating of the solar corona compared to the Sun's surface. This phenomenon has puzzled scientists for decades.





Research Published In Solar Physics





The findings, published in the journal Solar Physics in January, offer valuable insights into solar activity and may contribute to a better understanding of the Sun's dynamic behaviour and its impact on Earth's space environment.







