



Doha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and discussed ways to chart a "futuristic roadmap" to strengthen the partnership between both nations.





Both leaders deliberated to bolster bilateral relations on a wide range of issues and also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues.





The talks, held in Doha, focused on various facets of collaboration, ranging from trade and investment to energy, space, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.





"Charting a futuristic roadmap for India-Qatar partnership! A productive meeting between PM @narendramodi and the Amir of Qatar, HH @TamimBinHamad in Doha," the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said in a post on X.





One of the key areas of conversation was the deepening of economic ties between the two nations, as both leaders expressed a commitment to enhancing trade and investment.





"The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on bolstering bilateral relations, with a focus on deepening trade & investment, energy, space, cultural & people to people ties," Jaiswal's post added.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "Had a wonderful meeting with HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad. We reviewed the full range of India-Qatar relations and discussed ways to deepen cooperation across various sectors. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in futuristic sectors which will benefit our planet".





In addition to bilateral matters, the leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues and Prime Minister Modi also expressed gratitude to Amir for the welfare of the Indian community





"They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues. PM thanked Amir for the welfare of the Indian community in Qatar," the post concluded.





The meeting was also attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.





"PM @narendramodi held extensive talks with the Amir of Qatar, HH @TamimBinHamad, in Doha. The leaders deliberated on further bolstering India-Qatar ties in various sectors, including trade and commerce, energy, culture and people-to-people linkages," said PMO India in a post on X.





PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome upon meeting with the Amir of Qatar in Doha on the second day of his official visit to Qatar.





PM Modi arrived in Qatar's capital, Doha, on Wednesday night after inaugurating the first Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi and a series of bilateral meetings with prominent leaders.





Just after arriving in Doha, PM Modi met with his counterpart, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the two discussed ways to bolster ties between India and Qatar.





In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Had a wonderful meeting with PM @MBA_AlThani_. Our discussions revolved around ways to boost India-Qatar friendship."





Prime Minister Modi also attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Prime Minister of Qatar.





Notably, this visit came on the heels of a major diplomatic triumph for India, in which eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar on espionage charges, were released by Doha on Monday.





Seven out of the eight veterans have returned to India. The eighth personnel has also been released and his return is being worked out, the MEA said.





