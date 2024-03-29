



Washington: The United States Department of State on March 27 talked about the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and shared that the US follow these actions closely. Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs summoned the US’ top diplomat objecting to remarks of State Department Spokesperson about legal proceedings in India, to which Mathew Miller said that the US want to encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes which should not be objected by anyone.





Matthew Miller said, “We continue to follow these actions closely, including the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. We are also aware of the Congress party's allegations that tax authorities have frozen some of their bank accounts in a manner that will make it challenging to effectively campaign in the upcoming elections. And we encourage fair, transparent and timely legal processes for each of these issues.





With respect to your first question, I'm not going to talk about any private diplomatic conversations, but of course, what we have said publicly is what I just said from here, that we encourage fair, transparent, timely legal processes. We don't think anyone should object to that.” MEA summoned the United States Acting Deputy Chief of Mission Gloria Berbena on Mar 27.





MEA also stressed that India’s legal processes are based on an independent judiciary which is committed to objective, timely outcomes. Notably, the US said that the country encourages a fair legal process in the Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest case. The United States is the second country after Germany to comment on Delhi Chief Minister’s arrest. Earlier, India lodged strong protest against German envoy George Enzweiler over the ‘blatant interference’ in India’s internal matters.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







