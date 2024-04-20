

Vienna: The Indian ambassador to Austria, Shambhu Kumaran, joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Friday.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Mariano Grossi, welcomed him and stressed that India is a key partner in all their initiatives.





Grossi further emphasised that India and the IAEA aim to strengthen our collaboration and maximise the potential of IAEA initiatives.





"Pleased to welcome @IndiainAustria AmbShambhu Kumaran to @IAEAorg. #India is a key partner in all our initiatives and, following my recent visit, we aim to further strengthen our collaboration, maximizing the potential of IAEA initiatives such as #RaysOfHope and #Atoms4Food," the IAEA Director General said in a post shared on X.





The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is the key agency to promote cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy, an initiative of President Eisenhower enunciated in his famous 'Atoms for Peace' speech.





India has played an active role in the IAEA since its inception.





According to an official statement by the agency, being a 'designated member', India has served on the Board of Governors of the IAEA since its inception, with other designated members being-Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, UK, and the US.





Moreover, India has throughout underlined the importance of the agency's role in the promotion of peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, including nuclear power, while maintaining due support for its safeguards related responsibilities.





India actively participates in the IAEA's advisory groups and technical committees. India also contributes to the agency's activities by providing experts, conducting training programmes and workshops and occasionally providing equipment.





Notably, India is one of the founder members of the IAEA's International Project on Innovative Reactors and Fuel Cycles (INPRO) and contributes USD 50,000 annually towards the program.





