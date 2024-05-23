



With maritime security assuming greater significance in the wake of evolving geopolitical dynamics and emerging threats, investments in modernizing and augmenting the air fleet are essential to effectively monitor and protect India's vast maritime domain





In a significant boost to its aerial capabilities, the Indian Coast Guard Region-East has augmented its air fleet with the induction of two state-of-the-art Dornier-228 aircraft, upgraded with the latest avionics technology.





The Midlife Upgrade, carried out at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (Tactical Aircraft Division) in Kanpur, encompasses the installation of modern avionics systems and primary role sensors, thus enhancing the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the aircraft in maritime surveillance and reconnaissance missions.





The Dornier-228 aircraft has long been a stalwart of the Indian Coast Guard’s aerial fleet, renowned for its versatility, reliability, and adaptability to a wide range of maritime missions.









The Midlife Upgrade initiative represents a concerted effort to modernize and future-proof the aging fleet, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of maritime security operations in the challenging coastal and maritime environment.





The upgraded Dornier-228 aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art avionics systems, including advanced navigation, communication, and sensor suites, enabling enhanced situational awareness and operational flexibility for Coast Guard personnel.





Additionally, the installation of primary role sensors further bolsters the aircraft’s capability to detect, track, and apprehend maritime threats such as smuggling, illegal fishing, and maritime pollution.





The decision to upgrade the Dornier-228 aircraft underscores the Indian Coast Guard’s unwavering commitment to enhancing its operational capabilities and readiness to safeguard the nation’s maritime interests.





Speaking on the occasion of the induction ceremony, Commander of India Coast Guard Region-East, expressed his profound appreciation for the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders involved in the Midlife Upgrade project.





He highlighted the critical role of aerial surveillance and reconnaissance in maritime domain awareness and emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining a modern and technologically advanced air fleet to meet the evolving challenges of maritime security.





“The induction of the upgraded Dornier-228 aircraft marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the operational capabilities of the India Coast Guard Region-East,” the Commander remarked. “These state-of-the-art aircraft will play a pivotal role in strengthening our maritime surveillance and response capabilities, thereby ensuring the safety and security of our coastal waters and exclusive economic zone.”





The upgraded Dornier-228 aircraft represent a tangible manifestation of the Indian Coast Guard’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and innovation to meet the dynamic challenges of maritime security in the 21st century.





With their enhanced capabilities and advanced avionics systems, these aircraft will serve as force multipliers in the Coast Guard’s mission to safeguard India’s maritime interests and protect its maritime borders.





(With Agency Inputs)







