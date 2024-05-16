Modi dispensation wants it rolled out within one year of the new govt's swearing-in. Comes after armed forces held a conference to review progress of plan

New Delhi: The Modi government has set a time frame of one year from the swearing-in of the new government next month for rolling out Theaterisation.





Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the government is very clear that it wants Theaterisation rolled out and expects the armed forces to come up with a structure within the set time frame.





Theaterisation will see unified or theatre commands rather than individual ones and will be the biggest military reform the country has ever seen.





The plan is to set up two integrated theatre commands to take on Pakistan and China, with the first to come up opposite western borders as well as a maritime theatre command. Sources said that the government is carrying on with its business-as-usual approach and has already set its priorities for the new term.





Speeding-Up Activities



