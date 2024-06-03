



Kolkata: China's newly-appointed Consul General in Kolkata, Xu Wei, arrived in Kolkata on June 1 to assume office.





Chinese Consulate General officials, representatives of the Chinese community and Chinese-funded enterprises in Kolkata welcomed Consul General Xu Wei at the airport, according to the Consulate General of India in Kolkata press release.





Xu Wei is the 6th Chinese Consul General in Kolkata. Xu said he is honoured to work in Kolkata. According to the Consulate General of China in Kolkata press release, Xu Wei will actively promote friendly exchanges and cooperation, and deepen mutual understanding and friendship between people of the two nations.





At the same time, he will continue to provide high-quality consular services to overseas Chinese and Chinese-funded enterprises in Kolkata.





In a press release, the Consulate General of China in Kolkata stated, "China and India are neighbours connected by mountains and rivers, and five states in our consular districts has a long history of friendly exchanges with China."





"The Consulate General will actively promote friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and India, deepen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples, and contribute to the sound and steady development of China-India relationship," it added.





The last Consul General of China in Kolkata was Zha Liyou, who retired from public services in January, 2024. Zha stated that he was retiring from public service, however, he will never give up serving to strengthen friendship between two nations.





In a post on X, Zha Liyou had stated, "It's amazing to imagine that as Chinese CG I have been working out of Kolkata for over five years with a group of wonderful friends at CCK. Though retiring from public services and returning to China soon to join family, I will never give up serving to strengthen our friendship."





"Deep gratitude to Mr. Pradeep Khemka and Ms. Nayantara Palchoudhuri for their services to our small community and to all the other CGs and honorary consuls for our pleasant interaction and possibly cooperation measured by various means and standard," he added.





Earlier in May, the newly-appointed Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, arrived today in New Delhi to assume office, the Chinese Embassy in India announced in a statement.





Officials from the Protocol Division of the Ministry of External Affairs, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Eritia's Ambassador to India Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam and Minister Ma Jia, Minister Wang Lei, Minister Counsellor Chen Jianjun from the Chinese Embassy welcomed Xu Feihong and his wife Tan Yuxiu at the airport, according to the statement released by Chinese Embassy in India.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







