



New Delhi: After assuming charge as Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs on Tuesday, Kirtivardhan Singh expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for putting trust in him by giving him such an important portfolio. Singh said that he will try his best to fulfil all the targets set by PM Narendra Modi.





Speaking to ANI, Kirti Vardhan Singh said, "I am grateful to the Honourable Prime Minister for putting this trust in such an important portfolio. And I'll try my best to fulfil all the targets set by the Honourable Prime Minister and the high standards of working as set by the Honourable Cabinet Minister, Shri Jaishankar Ji."





Earlier in the day, Singh assumed office as Minister of State (MoS) in the Ministry of External Affairs and in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.





With a keen interest in environmental issues, Singh planted saplings at his residence in the national capital ahead of his first day in office, demonstrating his commitment to sustainability and conservation efforts.





Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita as Ministers of State in the newly constituted cabinet of the BJP-led NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"Welcome colleagues MoS @KVSinghMPGonda & MoS @PmargheritaBJP to the Ministry," said Jaishankar in a post on X.





President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.





Kirtivardhan Singh has been representing the Gonda constituency in Parliament for the past four consecutive terms. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Singh defeated Shreya Verma of the Samajwadi Party from the Gonda seat by 46,224 votes.





Singh was sworn into the 71-member Council of Minister of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was a member of the 12th and 14th Lok Sabha as a Samajwadi Party candidate.





In March 2014, he resigned from the SP and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested the 2014 parliamentary elections, again from Gonda, where he was elected in the 16th and 17 Lok Sabha.





