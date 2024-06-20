

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured in an encounter in Hadipora area of Sopore police district in northern Kashmir.



Police officials claim that the encounter took place following a cordon and search operation in Lyser area of Hadipora village of Rafiabad in Sopore where terrorists opened fire at the joint teams of police, Army and CRPF.



After a few hours of exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and a policeman was injured, whose condition is stable. Police identified the two terrorists as Usman, considered to be an IED expert and his associate Umar, both of whom were from Pakistan.





"As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the terrorists who were hiding fired upon the forces, triggering an encounter in which two of them were killed," said a police official.





The encounter took place two days after a local Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, Umer Lone, active since 2018, was killed in Bandipora area of northern Kashmir. J&K police claim that over 30 local terrorists are active across J&K which is the lowest in the last 35 years. However, they maintain that 70-80 foreign terrorists active in J&K remain a major challenge for the security grid this year.





Reasi Bus Attack:





In another development, J&K police claim to have achieved a major breakthrough in the Reasi attack of June 9. Nine people, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, UP and Delhi, were killed and 41 injured when the attackers opened fire on the bus returning from the Shiv Khori shrine in the Pouni area. Police claim to have arrested an alleged over ground worker (OGW) of terrorists who provided food and shelter to three attackers who were allegedly involved in the attack. "Hakam Din (45) of Bandrahi village in Rajouri, who provided food and shelter to three attackers involved in the June 9 attack, was arrested.





Terrorists were staying at his house a day before the attack and he dropped them at the spot where they carried out the attack," Mohita Sharma, SSP Reasi told reporters.





She said the police have recovered ₹6,000 from him which was given to him by the terrorists as the attackers had stayed at his house thrice. "We have detained around 150 people in connection with this attack," she informed.





Meanwhile, a gas cylinder blast occurred in a jail in Kupwara district of northern Kashmir in which nine people were injured. Police have started a probe into the incident.





