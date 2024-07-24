



A day after an Indian warship, INS Brahmaputra, was destroyed following a massive fire broke out on it, a probe into the matter has been handed over to a Rear Admiral rank officer, defence sources said





Chief of Naval Staff, Dinesh Tripathi, on Tuesday reviewed the condition of the warship and instructed the naval officials to deal with the national assets with great care, the source said. He also asked the officials to fix accountability as one sailor who was onboard went missing during the incident.





The warship tipped over at the Mumbai naval dockyard after fire broke out on it. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with the assistance of firefighters from the naval dockyard and other ships in harbour by Monday morning, the navy said in its statement.





Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out.





Subsequently, in the afternoon, the ship experienced a severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to an upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side.





The vice-chief of naval staff Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said that the Indian Navy will see that corrective measures are taken up after the probe into the fire incident onboard the multi-role frigate warship INS Brahmaputra is complete.





The navy has earlier ordered an investigation into the incident. Navy chief Admiral Tripathi briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the incident.





The Defence Minister has asked the Navy to take appropriate action in the accident.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







