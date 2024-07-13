



Lockheed Martin is making a strong play for the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Multi-Transport Aircraft (MTA) program by offering its proven C-130J Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft. The IAF is looking to replace its aging fleet of An-32s with 60-80 transport aircraft.





The C-130J Super Hercules is a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft and is the most advanced version of the C-130 Hercules, featuring new engines, flight deck, and other systems. The IAF currently operates a fleet of 12 Super Hercules aircraft, making it one of 22 nations to leverage this versatile platform for tactical airlift missions. With its proven track record and potential for local production, the C-130J seems to be a strong contender for the IAF's MTA program.





Lockheed Martin has identified two potential Indian partners, TATA Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited (TLMAL) and state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), for local manufacturing of the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. TLMAL, a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Lockheed Martin, has a successful track record and serves as the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies for all new Super Hercules aircraft manufactured in the USA.





The C-130J-30 is a stretch version of the C-130J and adds 15 feet to the fuselage, increasing usable space in the cargo compartment. The C-130 Hercules family, which includes the C-130J, can support more than 16 different mission requirements and has been used to set 54 world aviation records.





Overall, the choice between the C-130J Super Hercules and other options, such as Embraer's C-390 Millennium, represents a significant decision for the IAF. Factors that may influence the decision include operational effectiveness, cost-effectiveness, and long-term sustainability, with the goal of enhancing India's defence capabilities and national security.





