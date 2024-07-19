



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security amid a spate of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, a media report said today.





Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present in the meeting which was held today afternoon.





Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the PM directed the full deployment of armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.





Last month also, Modi chaired a review meeting to assess the security situation in J&K.





He spoke to Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and was given an overview of the security-related situation, including armed forces’ counter-terrorism operations.





Over 48 army soldiers have been killed in action in the past nearly three years in the Jammu region.





Army and J&K Police have launched a major operation in the region to track the militants.





Last night, two soldiers were injured after militants opened fire on a temporary camp of the security forces involved in the offensive.





Four Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in action in Doda beginning late Monday.





