



by Colonel Pankaj Narayan (Retd)





Modernisation of the Indian defence forces is essential to improve preparedness against continuous national security challenges posed by neighbouring countries, support India’s aim of becoming a superpower by 2047, align with its foreign policy, and ensure its security.





Achieving this aim requires regular improvements in defence acquisition and procurement policies, along with a robust system for in-house development and production of defence equipment tailored to the needs of the defence forces.





The procurement process should be based on a 10 to 15-year plan due to the availability of funds, rapid technological changes, and the time required for equipment development and production.





Initial Steps For Modernisation





To modernise the Armed Forces, it was necessary to reform the higher echelons of defence management, promote jointness, transform the defence manufacturing industry, and overhaul the defence procurement process. A Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was appointed to head the Department of Military Affairs to enhance jointness and integration within the military.





The Defence Planning Committee, constituted under the National Security Advisor (NSA), aims to prepare national strategies and doctrines, optimise scarce resources and infrastructure use, minimise duplication, and fast-track procurements.





The Inter-Services Organisation Act, 2023, introduced the concept of Theaterisation, where specific units from all three services operate under a single theatre commander, similar to the U.S. defence forces.





The CDS is also responsible for promoting and boosting the ‘Make in India’ drive, which aims to develop, research, and produce defence equipment domestically.





India, one of the largest importers of defence equipment, has made strides in reducing dependence on foreign procurement by transferring technology and manufacturing imported equipment locally.





Challenges





Despite an increasing allocation of funds, presently about 1.9 percent of GDP, India lags behind advanced economies that spend between three to five percent of their GDP on defence. Adequate funding is essential for research, development, in-house production, and equipment import.





While infrastructure development along both borders is being expedited, significant challenges remain.





India’s heavy reliance on imported defence equipment highlights the need for a robust arms industry. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) play crucial roles in the ‘Make in India’ initiative.





However, further investment in research and development is essential, as the DRDO’s current budget falls significantly short of what is needed.





Additionally, involving the private sector and fostering cooperation between developers, manufacturers, and end-users is vital. Despite increasing FDI in the defence sector to 74-100 percent, the expected boost has not yet materialised.





Import dependency poses significant risks. For instance, India’s procurement of S-400 systems, warships, and MiG-29s from Russia has been affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. Similar issues could arise with other countries, potentially hampering defence modernization.





Improving the procurement process, speeding up clearances by the Ministry of Defence, and addressing production delays and cost overruns are critical. The hierarchical decision-making process needs simplification. Coordination between the military and civilian bureaucracy, often lacking defence expertise, is essential.





Chinese Aggression





China’s recent aggressive actions, exemplified by incidents like Galwan, aim to alter the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but have been met with strong resistance from the Indian forces.





In response, India has significantly increased troop deployments and infrastructure development along the LAC.





To counter China’s influence, India has strategically positioned itself in the Indian Ocean and Bay of Bengal, including key locations such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the Chabahar port, and Minicoy Island, presenting a formidable challenge to China’s dominance.





India’s strategic stance regarding Chinese presence in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) suggests readiness to engage on both eastern and western fronts if necessary. While these challenges have bolstered India’s regional defence capabilities, they have also posed hurdles to modernization and the ‘Make in India’ initiative.





Tech Challenges In Defence Communication



The rapid evolution of communication technology often results in significant delays in development and deployment. By the time current systems are ready, newer technologies have already emerged, necessitating further updates. These delays are primarily caused by bureaucratic hurdles and continuous technological advancements.





To bridge the gap caused by these delays, temporary setups are implemented, which require additional funding. This allocation of funds leads to financial inefficiencies and wastage that could have been avoided if the systems had been deployed on time.





For example, the Tactical Communication System (TCS), meant to replace the PLAN AREN system by 2000, and the Network for Spectrum (NFS), scheduled for deployment by 2004/2005, are still pending.





Priorities And Partnerships





Modernising the defence forces is a long-term endeavour that requires substantial time and funds. Prioritising the process is essential, with both short-term and long-term goals established jointly by developers, producers, and end-users.





Among the services, the Army receives 55.9 percent of the defence budget, the Air Force 22.5 percent the Navy 14.6 percent, DRDO 5.7 percent, DGOF 0.8 percent, and DGQA 0.5 percent. These allocations need reconsideration based on the specific requirements of each service and DRDO.





Strengthening the India-US defence partnership, including technology transfers, can significantly boost development and production. Historically, doctrines have been Pakistan-centric, but recognising and addressing the Chinese threat is crucial. Integrating cyber warfare, robotics, special operations and space warfare capabilities, along with ensuring naval dominance, is essential.





To expedite the ‘Make in India’ initiative, establishing an expert committee to monitor modernisation efforts is recommended. This committee should include representatives from the ministry, research and development, production, and the user community.





Conclusion





A modern defence force is indispensable for India’s security, foreign policy goals, and aspirations of becoming a global superpower by 2047. Despite incremental improvements, India faces significant challenges in modernizing its defence forces.





A modernised defence force will not only enhance national security but also support India’s foreign policy and strengthen its position on the global stage. Addressing these challenges head-on will ensure that India’s military is prepared to face the complex security challenges of the future and sustain the nation’s rise as a global superpower.





Colonel Pankaj Narayan (Retd, an IIT-Kharagpur alumnus, is a seasoned telecommunications professional with over 35 years of experience in the Indian Army, specializing in Telecom Spectrum Management, RF Planning and Network Rollout







