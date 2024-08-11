India is preparing to enhance its naval capabilities by commissioning its second nuclear-powered submarine, INS Arighat, which is equipped with nuclear-tipped missiles. This development is part of India's strategy to strengthen its nuclear deterrence, particularly in response to China's expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





“By the end of the year, I think we should get the go-ahead for indigenous construction, as policy makers at every level have shown their inclination towards the project,” one of the sources said. “The Chinese are unbelievably fast. We can take them lightly at our own peril,” the sources further added.

Since 2008, the Chinese Navy has been rapidly deploying various assets, including attack submarines, in the Indian Ocean region on anti-piracy duty. Prolonged deployments help gain familiarity and confidence. Additionally, Chinese survey vessels have been continuously operating in the region. In May, China completed sea trials of its Fujian aircraft carrier weighing a whopping 80,000 metric tons. The PLA already has two active carriers — the 66,000-ton Shandong and the 60,000-ton Liaoning, the report further added.

“If any Chinese aircraft carrier comes close by, our nuclear submarine will serve as a deterrent because it can stay under water for close to a month.”

There are two types of nuclear submarines, SSN and SSBN. SS stands for submersible ship; SSN is a nuclear-powered submarine; and SSBN is a nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine.

India already has SSBNs. They made the country’s nuclear no-first use policy operational. SSNs have multiple mission utility like anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, besides intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. SSBNs offer assured second strike in the event of a nuclear attack.





Details On INS Arighat





The INS Arighat is designed to bolster India's nuclear triad, which allows for nuclear strikes from land, air, and sea. The submarine has undergone extensive trials and is expected to significantly enhance India's second-strike capability, which is crucial for maintaining credible nuclear deterrence.





Strategic Importance





The addition of INS Arighat is particularly significant as it addresses a perceived gap in India's undersea nuclear capabilities. Currently, India has only one operational ballistic missile submarine, INS Arihant, which limits its ability to maintain a continuous at-sea deterrent. The commissioning of Arighat will help mitigate this limitation and improve India's strategic posture against regional threats.





Future Developments





India is also advancing its submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) program, with ongoing development of missiles like the K-4, which has a range of approximately 3,500 kilometers. This is part of a broader effort to enhance the firepower of its submarine fleet and ensure that it can effectively respond to threats from both China and Pakistan.





India’s foray in the nuclear submarine domain began with the induction of INS Arihant. It is suitable for the policy of no-first use of nuclear weapons with maintenance of minimum credible deterrence, as part of the nuclear triad.





