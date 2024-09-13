



Karachi: At a time when Karachi is already facing a severe gas crisis, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) announced that gas supply will be temporarily suspended in certain areas of the port city, ARY News reported on Thursday.





According to an SSGC representative, the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project's relocation of a gas pipeline close to Safora Chowrangi is the reason for the supply interruption.





The spokesman went on to confirm that there will be a gas supply interruption from 11 PM to 4 AM in Karachi, affecting Gulistan-e-Johar Blocks 1, 2, 3, 14, and 15, as well as the neighbouring suburbs.





It is important to note that the suspension has occurred during a period when Karachi is already experiencing a serious gas crisis as a result of an SSGC system deficit.





Low gas pressure was observed in numerous houses; with some residents resorting to cooking on wood stoves, according to ARY News.





However, a number of locations' leaky gas meters and pipelines are also making residential and commercial users more irate.





The Nimat Busal plant experienced a power outage late Saturday night, which further interrupted the city's gas supplies, according to SSGC officials.





The protracted gas shortages, which have gotten worse over the past few weeks and are seriously inconveniencing Karachi's residents, have drawn complaints from the locals.





