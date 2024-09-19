



President Asif Ali Zardari has firmly rejected the upcoming legislative assembly elections in Kashmir, reported Pakistan newspaper The Dawn. He characterized these elections as unacceptable and emphasized that they do not represent the will of the Kashmiri people. Zardari reiterated that such electoral processes cannot legitimize India's occupation of the region and affirmed the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.





Zardari's statements come amidst a context where these elections are being held for the first time in a decade, highlighting ongoing tensions regarding Kashmir's political status. He has called for international recognition of the rights of the Kashmiri people and criticized the elections as a mere façade that fails to address their genuine aspirations.





