



Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has put forward an intriguing proposal to collaborate with India on the local production of the Ilyushin Il-76MD-90A strategic transport aircraft. This initiative is designed to replace the Indian Air Force’s aging fleet of 17 Il-76MD aircraft, originally acquired in the early 1980s.





By leveraging existing infrastructure and trained personnel in India, UAC believes that local production could cut costs and expedite procurement. Plus, the similarities between the Il-76MD-90A and the older Il-76MD models could make for a smoother transition for the Indian Air Force.





Currently, the Indian Air Force’s Il-76MD fleet is hampered by outdated navigation systems, limiting its ability to operate on international civil routes. The Il-76MD-90A is the latest and most advanced iteration of the Il-76 family, a series of Soviet-era heavy military transport aircraft that has been in service since 1971.





The Il-76MD-90A is an advanced iteration of the classic Soviet-era Il-76. This military transport aircraft is designed for hefty cargo missions. It boasts four Aviadvigatel PS-90A-76 turbofan engines, each delivering a thrust of 14,500 kgf. These engines considerably enhance fuel efficiency, extending the aircraft’s range to 5,000 km with a payload of 52 tons.





With a maximum take-off weight (MTOW) of 210 tons, the Il-76MD-90A can transport up to 60 tons of cargo over shorter distances. It cruises at around 780-800 km/h and can soar to a maximum altitude of 12,000 meters (39,370 feet).





The airframe has been upgraded with modern structural components, including a reinforced wing made from new long-life aluminium alloys and state-of-the-art avionics. Its glass cockpit aims to reduce pilot workload significantly and features advanced flight control systems, minimizing the need for a flight engineer.





The aircraft is designed to operate from unpaved runways as short as 2,000 meters, making it ideal for missions in remote or less-developed regions. With a cargo hold measuring 24.5 meters in length, 3.45 meters in width, and 3.4 meters in height, it can transport various oversized military equipment, vehicles, or personnel.





The versatility of the Il-76MD-90A is further highlighted by its capabilities to perform airdrops, medevac missions, and specialized military operations. It can carry up to 126 fully equipped troops or 145 lightly equipped soldiers. Furthermore, its modular interior design allows it to be converted into a refuelling tanker or adapted for firefighting operations.





Should India consider co-producing the Il-76MD-90A aircraft with Russia, production would likely face substantial hurdles due to the ongoing economic sanctions against Russia, particularly those imposed by Western nations. These sanctions restrict Russia’s access to crucial aviation components, technology, and financial systems, potentially disrupting the supply of essential parts needed for aircraft production.





For instance, many aerospace systems in Russian aircraft—like avionics, navigation gear, and certain materials such as carbon fibre composites—are sourced from European or American manufacturers. With current sanctions, Russia is struggling more than ever to procure these high-tech components. This could result in delays or force the use of suboptimal substitutes, potentially compromising performance and safety.





Although India isn’t directly targeted by these sanctions, it would still feel the impact due to the interconnected global supply chain for aviation parts. While India might strive to produce more components locally or look to non-Western nations as suppliers, it lacks the robust aerospace manufacturing capability needed to replace crucial high-tech parts on its own.





Take India’s progress in making engines, electronics, and airframes through initiatives like the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS, for example. Despite these advancements, the country remains dependent on Western technologies for high-end avionics, sensor systems, and precision manufacturing. Additionally, partnerships with Western companies might face hurdles due to geopolitical pressures, especially if concerns about secondary sanctions or restrictions on dual-use technologies arise.





While Russia continues to forge alternatives to Western components, the outcomes have seen varying degrees of success. Despite these efforts, Russia’s capacity to produce top-tier avionics, engines, and other critical parts required for the Il-76MD-90A at the necessary scale and quality is still a work in progress. Should India opt to co-produce this aircraft, it may have to utilize these Russian alternatives, potentially leading to performance discrepancies compared to Western parts.





This could impact the overall quality and reliability of the aircraft. Moreover, ongoing sanctions have caused delays in Russia’s production schedules, which may further impede the transfer of technology and know-how essential for India to effectively manufacture these aircraft.





India could consider developing its own substitutes or sourcing components from other friendly nations such as Israel or France, which both have robust aviation industries. However, integrating these components into the Russian design may present technical challenges, requiring extensive redesign and re-certification.

This would increase the complexity, cost, and time needed to bring the aircraft into production. Hence, while co-producing the Il-76MD-90A in India is theoretically possible, it would encounter significant hurdles due to the economic sanctions on Russia, limitations in India’s current aerospace capabilities, and the necessity of finding alternative suppliers for crucial components.





