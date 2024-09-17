



The TEJAS MK-2, an advanced multirole combat aircraft developed by HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited), represents a significant leap forward in India’s indigenous fighter jet capabilities.





As the successor to the original TEJAS MK-1, the MK-2 version is designed to enhance operational versatility and effectiveness. A key component of its advanced design is its comprehensive array of weaponry, particularly its missile systems, which are crucial for its role in both air superiority and ground attack missions.





The TEJAS MK-2 is equipped with a diverse range of missiles that cater to various combat scenarios:





For air-to-air combat, the TEJAS MK-2 is expected to carry a selection of advanced missiles. These include the MICA and Meteor missiles, which are designed for long-range engagements and superior target interception.





Besides the BVRAAMs, the aircraft is expected to integrate various air-to-air missiles such as, Israeli I-Derby ER, Python-5, indigenous Astra, Russian R-73 and ASRAAM.





The ASRAAM will provide close-range protection, while the Astra, still in the planning stages, will enhance the aircraft’s versatility in aerial dogfights. Additionally, the NG-CCM is planned to be integrated, adding another layer of capability to the fighter’s air superiority profile.





In terms of air-to-surface missiles, the TEJAS MK-2 will be equipped with powerful options such as the BrahMos-NG and Nirbhay. The BrahMos-NG is a next-generation variant of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, designed for precision strikes against high-value targets.





The Nirbhay, also planned for integration, is a long-range subsonic cruise missile. Additionally, the aircraft will be capable of carrying the Storm Shadow, a long-range precision-guided munition, and the Crystal Maze, expanding its strike potential.





For anti-radiation missions, the TEJAS MK-2 will be armed with the Rudram series of missiles (Rudram-1, 2, and 3). These missiles are designed to target and neutralize enemy radar and missile systems, enhancing the aircraft’s effectiveness in electronic warfare scenarios.





The TEJAS MK-2’s bomb payload includes a range of precision-guided and unguided munitions. It can deploy Spice series bombs, which are known for their accuracy and effectiveness. The aircraft will also carry the HSLD (High-Speed Low Drag) series of bombs in various weights, along with DRDO Glide Bombs and DRDO SAAW (Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon).





For laser-guided strikes, the Sudarshan bomb will be employed, offering precise targeting capabilities. The TEJAS MK-2 will also have the capability to carry cluster munitions and loitering munitions like the CATS ALFA, which provides extended operational flexibility.





Agencies







