Karachi: The Karachi administration has enforced Section 144 across the city for four days, starting from October 13, to ensure public safety and maintain law and order, ARY News reported.





This decision comes after a recommendation from Sindh's Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon, who cited potential threats to peace as the primary reason for the restriction.





The notification prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, and public meetings during this period. The restrictions will be in place till October 17.





The IGP's letter to the Karachi administration noted the possible disruption to peace that protests and rallies could cause. He highlighted that such gatherings could lead to inconvenience for citizens, posing significant security risks. The ban on public gatherings is meant to protect the general public and maintain peace in the city during this period, as reported by ARY News.





Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Ministry has also imposed Section 144 in five districts of Punjab for three days. These districts--Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Muzzafargarh, Rajanpur, and Kot Addu--will see a ban on all political gatherings, sit-ins, and rallies until October 15.





The provincial government, citing security concerns, issued the restriction to prevent large gatherings from becoming potential targets for miscreants. The government's focus is on ensuring public safety during the period when the risk of unrest is heightened.





This series of restrictions coincides with an announcement by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which has scheduled a protest at Islamabad's D-Chowk on October 15. The timing of this demonstration is significant, as it will coincide with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, ARY News reported.





The presence of international leaders at the summit has raised concerns about security, with authorities seeking to minimise the risk of disruption caused by large-scale protests during the high-profile event.





