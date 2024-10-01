



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to enhance the capabilities of its Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand by equipping it with the indigenous NETRO NB-3101 Night Vision Goggles developed by MKU. This decision marks a significant advancement in self-reliance in defence technology for India.





NETRO NB-3101 is an Aviation Night Vision Goggle (ANVG) designed for aircraft pilots to help them effectively navigate while flying at very low altitudes to avoid detection in high threat environments or while flying off or landing at night/pitch dark conditions in dangerous environments. It uses advanced optics and Gen III Image Intensifier sensor that delivers high resolution and stereoscopic vision to aircraft pilots to help them fly and manoeuvre easily at night. Rugged and waterproof, this device is compliant to MIL STG 810G.

Our custom cockpit modification solutions control and convert lighting system in the cockpits, cargo and passenger areas to make them compatible for use with the ANVG. Based on different mission types, the lighting systems can be customized for enhanced surveillance and situational awareness capabilities of the aircraft pilot.





The NETRO NB-3101 utilizes Gen-III Image Intensifier technology, providing high-resolution stereoscopic vision, which is crucial for night time operations and low-visibility conditions.





These goggles are designed to be rugged and waterproof, adhering to MIL-STD-810G standards, ensuring they can withstand tough operational environments.





MKU offers custom cockpit modifications to ensure seamless integration of the NVGs into existing helicopter systems, enhancing pilot situational awareness during night missions.





The integration of the NETRO NB-3101 goggles into the LCH Prachand is expected to significantly improve night time operational capabilities, allowing for a broader range of mission execution while enhancing pilot safety during critical manoeuvres. This move not only boosts the IAF's operational readiness but also reflects India's commitment to developing indigenous defence technologies.





Agencies







